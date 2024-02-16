New Country and Americana Albums for February 16, 2024: New Music from Blackberry Smoke, Béla Fleck, & More

We’ve made it to the halfway point of February and the end of another week. Again, the reward for perseverance is a healthy stack of new country, Americana, bluegrass, and Southern rock albums. With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day in the rearview mirror, there is plenty to look forward to in the coming months. However, it’s important to take a breather and enjoy the moment with some great tunes.

It doesn’t matter what your weekend plans look like, you’ll find a smoking-hot soundtrack to carry you through them in the list below. Those who are looking for some top-tier progressive bluegrass need to look no further than the new release from Béla Fleck. At the same time, the new Blackberry Smoke record is perfect for those who need a rockin’ pick-me-up after this week. It’s also a great week for fans of indie folk. Both Spencer LaJoye and Frontier Ruckus released stellar collections today.

Standout Releases

Blackberry Smoke is back with their first collection of original music since their 2021 album You Hear Georgia. Longtime fans of the band will get exactly what they’re looking for—plenty of hard-driving, toe-tapping Southern rock. However, Be Right Here also has some calmer moments like “Azalea” from which the album’s title was pulled. In short, the new BBS album is a little country, a little rock and roll, and all good.

Roots music supergroup The High Hawks released their sophomore record Mother Nature’s Show today. The dozen songs on the new album range from country to folk to Americana influenced by jam band greats like the Grateful Dead. Mother Nature’s Show is a laid-back breath of fresh air after a long and hectic week.

New Country and Americana Albums for February 16, 2024

Be Right Here—Blackberry Smoke

Strong—Albert Cummings

Rhapsody in Blue—Béla Fleck

Stay Gold—Phil Hurley

Mother Nature’s Show—The High Hawks

Simple Motion—Eric Brace and Thomm Jutz

On the Northline—Frontier Ruckus

Honest Try—Under the Rocks

Grabbing at Water—El Drifte

Shadow Puppets—Spencer LaJoye

Jukebox Songs (EP)—Drake Milligan

