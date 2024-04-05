New Country and Americana Albums for April 5, 2024: New Music from Chayce Beckham, John Moreland, & More

This has been a great year for country music so far. Top-notch country artists like Lainey Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Sawyer Brown, and many more have released new albums. Now, with the first New Music Friday of the month, April is already shaping up to be an early high point of the year.
This stack of new music contains debut albums from two stellar young country artists—Zach Top and Chayce Beckham. Additionally, John Moreland elevated things with a surprise release. Then, there’s the new record from Cedric Burnside, for those who enjoy acoustic blues.
Standout Releases
If you’re looking for straightforward country music, look no further than the new release from Zach Top. Fans of honky tonk, ‘90s country, slow waltzes, and cheating songs are going to love Cold Beer and Country Music. Smart songwriting, a tight band, and a top-notch singer make this a collection of songs destined to find itself among the best country releases of the year.
Standout Songs: “Use Me,” “Bad Luck,” “Sounds Like the Radio”
After stepping away from the grind and putting down his phone for six months, John Moreland came out of left field with his new album Visitor. It was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. The ten tracks and two musical interludes came from the reflective period and it shows.
Hailed as a songwriter’s songwriter, Moreland is at top form here. The first few songs on the album see him offering smart social commentary without standing on his soapbox or passing judgment. Later, he gets more personal, sharing his trials and turmoil. All-in-all, longtime listeners will find everything they’re looking for and more on Visitor.
Standout Songs: “Gentle Violence,” “Blue Dream Carolina,” “Ain’t Much I Can Do About It”
New Country and Americana Albums for April 5, 2024
- Cold Beer and Country Music –Zach Top
- Bad for Me—Chayce Beckham
- Where the Road Goes—The Old 97’s
- Zero Gravity—The HawThorns
- Mood Swings—Marcus King
- Visitor—John Moreland
- Who Will You Believe—Pernice Brothers
- Ohio Players—The Black Keys
- Cowboy Things—Phillip Lammonds
- All This Time—Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams
- Finyl Vinyl—Canned Heat
- Desert Dreaming—Dustin Kensrue
- Everything’s Changed—The Real Sarahs & Alex De Grassi
- Easy Truths—Kyle Kimbrell
- Hawaiian Cowboy—Slack Key Ohana
- Last of the Old Dogs—Matt Koziol
- No One Gets Out Alive—Maggie Rose
- Time and Grace—The Fargo Railroad Co.
- Hill Country Love—Cedric Burnside
- Railbird EP—Katelyn Myers
- Beggar EP—Caitlin Cannon
- Allegheny EP—Joe Stamm Band
