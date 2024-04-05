New Country and Americana Albums for April 5, 2024: New Music from Chayce Beckham, John Moreland, & More

This has been a great year for country music so far. Top-notch country artists like Lainey Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Sawyer Brown, and many more have released new albums. Now, with the first New Music Friday of the month, April is already shaping up to be an early high point of the year.

Videos by American Songwriter

This stack of new music contains debut albums from two stellar young country artists—Zach Top and Chayce Beckham. Additionally, John Moreland elevated things with a surprise release. Then, there’s the new record from Cedric Burnside, for those who enjoy acoustic blues.

[RELATED: Exclusive: ‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Discusses the Making of His Debut Album ‘Bad for Me’]

Standout Releases

If you’re looking for straightforward country music, look no further than the new release from Zach Top. Fans of honky tonk, ‘90s country, slow waltzes, and cheating songs are going to love Cold Beer and Country Music. Smart songwriting, a tight band, and a top-notch singer make this a collection of songs destined to find itself among the best country releases of the year.

Standout Songs: “Use Me,” “Bad Luck,” “Sounds Like the Radio”

[RELATED: Exclusive: Zach Top Discusses ‘Cold Beer and Country Music,’ His Timeless Sound, Songwriting, and More]

After stepping away from the grind and putting down his phone for six months, John Moreland came out of left field with his new album Visitor. It was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. The ten tracks and two musical interludes came from the reflective period and it shows.

Hailed as a songwriter’s songwriter, Moreland is at top form here. The first few songs on the album see him offering smart social commentary without standing on his soapbox or passing judgment. Later, he gets more personal, sharing his trials and turmoil. All-in-all, longtime listeners will find everything they’re looking for and more on Visitor.

Standout Songs: “Gentle Violence,” “Blue Dream Carolina,” “Ain’t Much I Can Do About It”

New Country and Americana Albums for April 5, 2024

Cold Beer and Country Music –Zach Top

Bad for Me—Chayce Beckham

Where the Road Goes—The Old 97’s

Zero Gravity—The HawThorns

Mood Swings—Marcus King

Visitor—John Moreland

Who Will You Believe—Pernice Brothers

Ohio Players—The Black Keys

Cowboy Things—Phillip Lammonds

All This Time—Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams

Finyl Vinyl—Canned Heat

Desert Dreaming—Dustin Kensrue

Everything’s Changed—The Real Sarahs & Alex De Grassi

Easy Truths—Kyle Kimbrell

Hawaiian Cowboy—Slack Key Ohana

Last of the Old Dogs—Matt Koziol

No One Gets Out Alive—Maggie Rose

Time and Grace—The Fargo Railroad Co.

Hill Country Love—Cedric Burnside

Railbird EP—Katelyn Myers

Beggar EP—Caitlin Cannon

Allegheny EP—Joe Stamm Band

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images