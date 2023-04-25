Maren Morris Speaks Out After Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News 

Maren Morris did not have a case of the Monday blues yesterday (April 24), as she was celebrating Tucker Carlson’s unexpected exit from Fox News.

The network issued a statement confirming that Fox News Media and the highest-rated anchor have gone their separate ways. His final broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight aired on Friday, April 21. The right-wing channel will fill the 8. p.m. slot and will be led by a rotation of Fox News personalities until a new host is named.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” read the report. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Following the shocking news, the “Humble Quest” singer turned to social media to share her thoughts on the split. In September, Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic” and “fake country music singer.”

The name-calling came after Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, appeared on the show to speak about her beliefs on transgender children.

“Happy Monday, MotherTucker,” wrote Morris on her Instagram story.

The caption was shared alongside a screengrab of the superstar’s face and a graphic that read “Lunatic Country Music Person” on Tucker Carlson Tonight. She also shared rainbow cover art that read: “THE ONLY TUCKERS ALLOWED ARE THE DRAG QUEENS.”

At the time, the singer-songwriter did not hesitate to call out Brittany on social media and support the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” said Brittany.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” shared Morris.

The Voice winner and singer, Cassadee Pope weighed in on the controversial topic and social media feud as well, advocating for trans rights. Morris went on to sell T-shirts with Carlson’s “Lunatic” label. The GRAMMY Award winner raised more than $150,000 for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Life Line—a non-profit that provides financial and emotional support to LGBTQ+ individuals.

Carlson’s exit comes days after the network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The company filed a defamation lawsuit against FOX News in 2021. The network giant claimed that the Dominion helped “rig the 2020 presidential election.”

