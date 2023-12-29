Maren Morris Teases Unreleased Song: “New Hymn for the New Year”

Maren Morris filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd in October after five years of marriage, and she seems to be using the pain she’s dealing with to fan her creative flame. In a recent social media post, she shared a snippet of an unreleased and untitled song.

In the video, Morris sits alone in a room with her guitar. She strums a simple rhythm while belting out the new song. Be the hill you’re gonna die on / Be the shoulder you can cry on / They’ll never catch up to you so just fly on / Baby be the hill you’re gonna die on, she sings in the clip. Morris is putting some serious power behind her voice in the TikTok video; her delivery is reminiscent of an old gospel hymn.

According to the video’s caption, that sound is fitting for the song. “New hymn for the new year,” the “My Church” singer wrote.

Earlier this year, Morris announced her departure from country music. However, more recently, she walked those comments back. “I’m not getting out of Dodge,” she said. “I love living in Nashville, and I don’t consider myself an expat of country music. There’s so many amazing people here making music that matters. I’m a piece of this town, and I want to make it better in the same ways I want the music industry to be better.”

No Hurry to Release New Music

Earlier this month, Morris spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her divorce and future plans. During the chat, she talked about making her next album and said she’s not in a hurry to release a follow-up to her 2022 album Humble Quest.

“There’s a lot of personal stuff right now I’m wading through, processing, writing through,” she said. “So, yeah, I’m giving myself the time to do that and not having to rush a very huge personal thing through an album being delivered. So, yeah, it’s going to take a little bit longer than I had hoped, but I have to trust the process.”

