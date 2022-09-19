Mariah Carey Discusses New Music and Hints at a Biopic

From what Mariah Carey has recently dished, we could be seeing more and more of the pop star in the near future.

In a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast series, the R&B icon spilled all the details about what she’s been working on as of late. Highlights being the anniversary of her 1997 album, Butterfly, her lost alt-rock album, a potential biographical series, and more new music in the work. The “Fantasy” singer has been juggling many projects that may or may not come to light soon.

As far as new tunes, Carey claims she spent a great deal of the pandemic recording all sorts of music in her studio. “It’s about three or four different things,” the singer said, discussing all she’s been working on. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on.

“One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series or a documentary,” Carey added, also giving vague details about a potential Lee Daniels-directed scripted series about her life and career based on her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In November of 2021, the series was first hinted at during Carey’s appearance on the Z100 radio show. “Lee is probably going to hear this and kill me but it’s probably going to be an eight-part series,” she confirmed. “I need it to be gritty, grimy and beautiful, spectacular and real!” she explained, wanting to “take a different approach” from every other biographical drama.

Listen for the mention at around the 5-minute mark.

“And then there’s a themed album,” the singer continued telling the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast about her latest projects. “It’s something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it’s not done in the traditional sense. It’s not done yet, but I’m really excited about it. I’m working [on that album] with some very eclectic, newer artists, as well as some legendary folks.”

Carey also mentioned that she found a long-lost version of her secret alt-rock album, Someone’s Ugly Daughter, that she has plans for.

With what sounds like more than one new album in the works, as well as a series, Carey will probably be making more than her annual “All I Want For Christmas Is You” appearance this year.