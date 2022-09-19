The 1975 Set to Share New Single, “All I Need to Hear”

The 1975 is set to release their latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, next month. Ahead of sharing the full LP, the band has teased the project with a number of ear-worm singles – “Part of the Band” and “I’m In Love With You.”

The four-piece is set to share another single this week, “All I Need To Hear,” on September 21. The group posted the announcement on social media alongside a picture of frontman Matty Healy and a pre-save link.

The 1975 – All I Need To Hear

September 21st 2022https://t.co/njz2uSaRYb pic.twitter.com/liBRTOqgCt — The 1975 (@the1975) September 16, 2022

Fans are now speculating that the new song is a track that Healy debuted live last year while supporting Phoebe Bridgers at a surprise Los Angeles show. If so, the song is set to be a slow-burning acoustic number with a trill of strings. Find a clip of the performance below.

The band has also teased the new single across their Tik Tok with a series of black and white short-film-esque visuals with what is presumably a snippet of the song playing in the background.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language will be the band’s fifth studio album in the last decade. Its predecessor, Notes on a Conditional Form, was a sprawling 22-track record that jumps around from genre to genre. The track list for their fifth effort takes things down to just 11 tracks and a sound that is reminiscent of their early days as a band.

To celebrate the album’s release, the band will embark on a North American tour starting on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Other stops include Nashville, Boston, and Atlanta. Find the full tour dates below and tickets, HERE.

11/3 – UNCASVILLE Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena (USA)

11/4- BOSTON Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (USA)

11/5- BOSTON Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (USA)

11/7 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

11/9- CAMDEN New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) (USA)

11/10 – WASHINGTON District of Columbia – Anthem (USA)

11/12 – ATLANTA Georgia – State Farm Arena (USA)

11/13- NASHVILLE Tennessee – Nashville Municipal Auditorium (USA)

11/15- GRAND PRAIRIE Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre (USA)

11/16 – HOUSTON Texas – 713 Music Hall (USA)

11/17 – AUSTIN Texas – Moody Center ATX (USA)

11/23 – PHOENIX Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre (USA)

11/25 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Theater at Virgin Hotels (USA)

11/26 – SAN DIEGO California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU (USA)

11/28 – LOS ANGELES California – Kia Forum (USA)

11/29- SAN FRANCISCO California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (USA)

12/1- PORTLAND Oregon – Moda Center (USA)

12/2- SEATTLE Washington – WAMU Theater (USA)

12/8 – INDEPENDENCE Missouri – Cable Dahmer Arena (USA)

12/10 – MILWAUKEE Wisconsin – Rave – Eagles Club (USA)

12/12 – TORONTO Ontario – Scotiabank Arena (Canada)

12/14 – MINNEAPOLIS Minnesota – Armory (USA)

12/16 – NEWPORT Kentucky – MegaCorp Pavilion (USA)

12/17 – MOON TOWNSHIP Pennsylvania – UPMC Events Center (USA)

(Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)