Slipknot Re-Releases Several of their Past Music Videos in HD

While awaiting the release of their seventh album, The End, So Far, Slipknot recently re-issued their music videos, upgrading some of their most iconic from 1999 to 2008. Now you can experience the masked heavy metal band in high-definition.

Including videos from their self-titled debut in 1999, Iowa in 2001, and Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) from 2004, this is the first time the band’s early clips have been made available in a higher quality. Some videos are still only available in standard definition, including “My Plague” and “The Blister Exists,” but as of now, the compilation consists of 22 upgraded videos.

Get a sample of the transformations below.

SLIPKNOT in HD. Experience our 1999 – 2008 music videos upgraded in high-definition now on YouTube.



Watch: https://t.co/sZRA0nNv9X pic.twitter.com/HRJPGGWYTO — Slipknot (@slipknot) September 14, 2022

Earlier this month, the band’s frontman, Corey Taylor, addressed rumors that Slipknot’s upcoming release, The End, So Far, marked the end for the group.

Appearing on an episode of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Taylor said in response to the breakup speculations: “People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003, so it doesn’t really matter. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve had to straighten fans out, I’d have a shit-ton of nickels, let’s put it that way.

“Nothing sells albums like drama … Even drama that doesn’t even come from us; it just comes from the fans,” he continued. “It’s the end so far, which just means it’s the end of one era and the start of the next,” he added, explaining what the title means during a live show.

The End, So Far is set for release on Sept. 30 and will include previously released singles “The Chapeltown Rag,” “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” and “Yen.”

Photo: Alexander Gay / Elektra