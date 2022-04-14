Mariah Carey Talks Music While in an Evening Gown in a Pool Drinking a Cocktail

What a flex.

Legendary singer Mariah Carey posted a video on her Instagram account that showed off her voice and her evening attire.

Hosting an Instagram Live party to celebrate her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as the recently released “Big Energy” remix featuring DJ Khaled and rapper Latto, Carey showed off big time from a pool in the Bahamas.

“IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️,” Carey wrote on IG.

Wearing a rose gold full-length gown, Carey, with her hair done up, talked for 20 minutes and splashed around for her millions of followers. “Hello darlings!” she said, adding that the 2005 LP is one of her “favorite albums ever.”

Carey also had a sip of Black Irish Cream liquor (and poured out some for her late friend, rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard). She mentioned she’s also working on new music and talked about her upcoming vocal MasterClass (fans can sign up for MasterClass HERE, it starts April 14).

“Just been in the studio doing a lot of stuff and some other projects that I think you know about,” said Carey.

Carey’s daughter, Monroe, also made a special appearance in her PJs midway through the video.

Carey then talked about her song “The Roof” from her 1997 album, Butterfly, which will be getting a new rendition featuring “one of my favorite female artists and friends… she is incredible, we love her and we have a total moment on MasterClass.”

That person? The all-star singer Brandy.

Watch Mariah’s IG Live here below.

Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage