Mariah Carey Brings 11-Year-Old Daughter on Stage for Christmas Duet

Kicking off her four-date Merry Christmas to All! concert series, Mariah Carey welcomed her 11-year-old daughter Monroe to the stage during her sold-out concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 9 for a Christmas duet.

Still, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas,” Carey and her daughter, from twins she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, performed the 19th-century Christmas hymn “Away in a Manger.”

Sitting together on a stage set with lighted Christmas trees and toy soldiers, dressed in sparkling white tulle gowns and tiaras, the mother and daughter harmonized together on some whistle notes.

“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” said Carey introducing her daughter and also referencing her twin brother Moroccan. “I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever when I had my twins, Roc [Moroccan] and Roe [Monroe].”

Monroe and Moroccan recently joined Carey for a performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“This is our first duet,” shared Carey before their performance together. “Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.'” Gently patting her daughter’s back, Carey added, “We’ve been working on this one for a minute.”

Carey started off the song in her upper register opening it up to Monroe, who sang the lyrics of the carol.

“My daughter, Miss Monroe,” said Carey proudly at the end of their duet.

In a separate post on Dec. 11, Carey shared of photo of Monroe giving her a kiss on stage and thanked her Canadian fans. “Thank you so much to all the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show last night,” wrote Carey. “Merry Christmas to All!”

The show was Carey’s first of four for the Merry Christmas to All! holiday shows, which included two in Toronto and two additional dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13 and 16. The show features a setlist of Carey’s renditions of Christmas classics, as well as a performance of her still chart-topping 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A two-hour TV holiday special also called Merry Christmas to All! will air on CBS on Dec. 20 and feature Carey performing some holiday hits.

Earlier in the year, Carey tried to acquire the trademark Queen of Christmas, which was rejected by the Trial Trademark and Appeal Board, but that didn’t stop her from spreading more holiday cheer, particularly to fans in her hometown of New York City.

She recently partnered with Booking.com for “Ultimate Holiday Experience,” which includes a three-night stay at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, tickets to her upcoming “Merry Christmas to All!” holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants, a private tour of Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, a VIP ice skating session in front of the famed Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and more.