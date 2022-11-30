Mariah Carey Offers Fans the ‘Ultimate Holiday Experience’

Why be home when you could be at Mariah Carey’s home for the holidays? In partnership with Booking.com, the pop star opens up her penthouse digs and offers two fans a chance to experience a New York City Christmas the Mariah way.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime,” the icon and queen of holiday cheer said in a statement. “So I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Included in the star’s “Ultimate Holiday Experience” will be a three-night stay at The Plaza Hotel, tickets to her upcoming “Merry Christmas to All!” holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants, a private tour of Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, a VIP ice skating session in front of the famed Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and more.

The three-day experience will also include a cocktail hour at the “All I Want for Christmas is You” artist’s New York City penthouse apartment and a Christmas photoshoot against her rooftop views. Watch the singer give a quick tour of her home, all decked out for the season and awaiting two lucky visitors.

Laying out the details of the trip, which also include a multitude of attractions, shows, and a shopping spree, Carey explained, “We want you to take this time to relax and enjoy the holiday cheer of the Big Apple.”

The all-inclusive, three-day experience is available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through Booking.com. It becomes bookable starting December 14 at 5 p.m. ET, for a stay from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19. The entire getaway is priced at just $20.19 in honor of the year the singer’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

