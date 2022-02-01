Marilyn Manson Reportedly Working With Kanye West “Every Day” on New Album

Disgraced songwriter and performer Marilyn Manson has reportedly been in the studio working with Kanye West on West’s forthcoming album, Donda 2.

Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct, rape, and mental cruelty by more than a dozen women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood. He has denied the allegations. Since then, West has been the sole prominent musician to put his arm around Manson.

Producer Digital Nas, who is a recent collaborator with West, told Rolling Stone, “I see Marilyn a lot in the studio. Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.”

Manson appeared as a songwriter on West’s last album, Donda. He also has recently appeared at West’s now infamous Sunday Services.

“He doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats,” Digital Nas said. “He wants Marilyn to play what he makes and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [generally when making] Yeezus. … He has some producers from Yeezus working on Donda 2 this time around, [as well as] Marilyn, me, a bunch of producers from Donda 1. “

Digital Nas attributes West’s decision to Christian sympathy.

“I think it’s moreso that Ye is coming from a standpoint of like, ‘We all make mistakes,'” he said. “I think that’s maybe why he had DaBaby [who was widely criticized last year for homophobic remarks] and Marilyn at that one show. I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that.'”

West, who is also known as Ye as of late, recently released a new song, “Easy,” that many believe will be on Donda 2, featuring rapper The Game.

