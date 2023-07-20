Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest to Assault of Camerawoman

Marilyn Manson is set to enter a no-contest plea for a misdemeanor simple assault charge in New Hampshire, according to Billboard. The charge is related to an incident that took place back in a 2019 concert in Gilford, where Manson allegedly blew his nose on a female videographer. He was originally charged with two counts of simple assault, but a negotiated plea deal will lead to the dismissal of the second charge.

Based on a police affidavit (obtained by Billboard), it is alleged that while videographer Susan Fountain was in the stage pit area of the venue, Manson spit a “big lougee” at her, hitting both of her hands. He allegedly approached Fountain a second time, where he blew his nose on her arm and hands.

Despite the arrest warrant being issued in October 2019, Manson didn’t surrender to authorities until the spring of 2021.

As a result of the no-contest plea, the 54-year-old would be subjected to a specific sentence, which includes performing 20 hours of community service within six months and paying a $1,200 fine, with a portion of it being suspended, according to the outlet. Additionally, the musician would be required to avoid any further arrests and inform local authorities about any future performances in New Hampshire for a duration of two years.

The plea, once approved by the judge, is anticipated to be submitted on Thursday at the Belknap County Superior Court, effectively replacing the previously scheduled final pretrial hearing before his intended trial on August 7.

The new lawsuit comes after the singer has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Since March 2022 the rocker has been in a defamation lawsuit with ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood and girlfriend Illma Gore. Manson claimed that the two individuals collaborated to manipulate other women into making false accusations against him. He additionally accused them of impersonating FBI agents to further pressure women by creating a belief that their families were in danger.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images