Mark Chesnutt Breaks Silence After Hospitalization Prompts Several Canceled Shows

With chart-topping hits like “Brother Jukebox” and “It Sure Is Monday,” Mark Chesnutt became a staple of country music radio in the ’90s. While continuing to tour at 62 years old, the CMA Award-winning artist’s career has taken a backseat lately due to a rash of health issues. Hours before he was set to open for Alabama’s Oct. 16 show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Chesnutt was hospitalized with “low sodium count and extreme high blood pressure.” After his latest health scare derailed multiple shows, the Beaumont, Texas-born artist hopped onto social media this week to update fans on his future touring schedule.

“Hey everybody! I just wanted you to know that we will be back on the road starting November 7th,” Chestnutt wrote in an Oct. 28 Facebook post. “I’m feeling great and ready to see y’all. Check out my website to find shows near you. See ya! -MC”

Chesnutt’s post was met with well wishes from fans, with one writing, “Good to hear!! One of my favorite 90’s country singers!! Love you and your music!! Take care of yourself!!”

The health setback meant that Chesnutt had to cancel a scheduled appearance in Portales, New Mexico. Although released from the hospital Oct. 18, the “I’ll Think of Something” crooner postponed three additional shows—two in West Virginia and one in Ohio—until next April.

Chesnutt will return to the stage on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Mark Chesnutt Opens Up About Health Struggles

In November 2023, Mark Chesnutt canceled multiple shows as he battled undisclosed health issues. Nearly two years later, in May 2025, the “Almost Goodbye” singer shed some light on that situation.

The country music legend’s problems started when he fractured his spine in his early 20s. “In them days, they didn’t know how to fix it, and I couldn’t fix it, so I just lived with it,” Chesnutt told Saving Country Music.

Turns out, “living with it” looked like multiple surgeries, losing the ability to walk, and drinking alcohol to numb the pain. Eventually, Chesnutt found himself in the hospital once again, this time with internal bleeding. “I had to quit drinking or die,” he said.

Tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 1) marks two years without a drink. “I’m back and doing better than ever,” Chesnutt said, adding, “I have the energy I wish I had throughout the ’90s.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images of IEBA