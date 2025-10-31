Lainey Wilson Brings Country Heart and Honest Reflection to TIME100 Next Gala

Lainey Wilson currently finds herself at the top of country music, already winning the Entertainer of the Year award in 2023. She followed that with sixteen awards from the Academy of Country Music. If that wasn’t enough, she even won a Grammy Award. Showcasing her talents with hit albums like Bell Bottom Country and Whirlwind, the singer hoped to continue her growing career at the 2025 CMA Awards. But recently, she took a moment to discuss the years nobody knew her name and how any person with a dream could achieve their goal by always pushing forward.

Invited to the 2025 Time100 Next Event, Wilson walked among numerous actors, innovators, and even leaders at The Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City. When getting a moment to discuss her career, the country star didn’t highlight her accolades – instead, she focused on the struggles of becoming a country artist.

Wanting to offer some advice to those still dreaming of breaking into the business, Wilson insisted, “What I’ve learned is, you can’t rush the growing season. You just have to keep showing up, you have to keep nurturing your gift, keep believing that’s what is meant for you, is going to find you when it’s the right time. Stay planted, water your roots.”

Lainey Wilson Is Living Proof Of The Power Of Dreams

With Wilson starting her country music dream as a teenager, she knew the dreadful thoughts that often filled the minds of many artists. Not wanting them to believe the negativity, the hitmaker believed there was a time and place for everything. “Keep searching for the light, because when your season comes, people will taste the fruit of your faith, and the world will be a better place because of it.”

As for her own moment, Wilson will get the chance to expand her career at the CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Nominated for the Entertainer of the Year Award, she also received nominations for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and even Music Video of the Year.

Ready to prove that every dream, no matter how big, is achievable, Wilson now stands as living proof that patience, belief, and heart can change the course of a life.

