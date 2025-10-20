90s Honky-Tonk Icon Recuperating at Home After Medical Emergency Hours Before Show

With hits like “Brother Jukebox”, “It Sure Is Monday”, “Almost Goodbye”, and numerous others, Mark Chesnutt had no thoughts of retiring. After spending four decades in country music, the singer’s career helped him collaborate with stars like George Jones and Vince Gill. While still performing, Chesnutt was forced to cancel a string of concerts when he needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place shortly before Chesnutt was preparing to open for Alabama at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge. With fans excited for the lineup for the October 16th show, the venue announced Chesnutt would not be taking part after being taken to the hospital for medical reasons.

Offering a recent update about Chesnutt, his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, wrote, “Mark was released from hospital yesterday. He’s home in Beaumont, Texas and will see his doctor first thing Monday morning for testing comparisons. After they get the low sodium and high blood pressure under control, he’ll be good to go.”

Mark Chesnutt Apologizes For Missed Performance In New Mexico

While rumors surrounded Chesnutt, fans offered their love and support even after he canceled his appearance at the One Portales Wine, Beer, and Music Festival in New Mexico. At the time, the singer’s team took a moment to apologize to fans for needing to step away. “Mark wants to apologize to the fans who came to see him in Baton Rouge and also to those who had planned to see him today in Portales, New Mexico. He hopes to be back to perform in both cities soon.”

Although promising Chesnutt would be “good to go” in the near future, fans still surrounded the singer with love.

“Hope you heal quickly and get to the bottom of what’s going on. Prayers Mark for you and your family.” “Glad to hear you’re home. Hope for a speedy recovery and back out playing!” “Prayers being sent to Mark. He’s in the best place to help him recover. Hope he will be well soon and can continue his tour. We all love and care about him!” “Speedy recovery. Sorry we are going to miss you in Portales but your health comes first. Prayers for you.”

For an artist who’s never known how to slow down, one thing is certain – when Chesnutt returns to the stage, he’ll do it with the voice that never left country music.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)