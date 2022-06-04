Mark Ronson Shares Unheard Recording of Amy Winehouse Singing “Back to Black”

Producer extraordinaire, Mark Ronson, surprised fans with unheard recordings of Amy Winehouse singing her hit song ‘Back to Black” while the two were working in the studio.

The DJ, songwriter, and producer, shared the clip on his TikTok account as he reminisced about the acclaimed vocalist and their time together.

“Hi, I’m Mark Ronson. For those of you who might not know me, I wrote the song ‘Back to Black’ with Amy Winehouse some 15 years ago at this exact piano right here,” Ronson said in the video sitting at the piano. “Amy came to my studio right here. We met for the first time, and I instantly loved her. She played me all this great ’60s music, and she left, and I got very inspired, and I came up with this piano right here.”

Ronson then broke into the intro of “Back to Black” on the piano.

He continued, “The next day she came in and wrote these incredible lyrics, which she scribbled in the back room. And for the first time ever maybe, here are the very first vocals that she did.” That’s when Ronson shared the recognizable vocals of Whinehouse singing on a rough cut of the track. We never said goodbye with words / I died a hundred deaths / You go back to her, and I go back to…”

Fans flocked to the producer’s account to listen to the golden voice. In return, Ronson shared another clip of Winehouse singing.

Back to Black, was released in 2006, and became an international success as well as one of the best-selling albums in UK history. Ronson produced six of the 11 tracks featured on Winehouse’s album.

Winehouse tragically died on July 23, 2011 at the age of 27. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.416% at the time of her death. The coroner concluded that “The unintended consequences of such potentially fatal levels was her sudden death.”

Watch Ronson’s video HERE.

(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)