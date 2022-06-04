Jackson Brown Releases Video for “Minutes To Downtown;” Kicks Off New Tour

Jackson Browne is sharing his new video for the song “Minutes to Downtown,” featured on the album Downhill From Everywhere, as he kicks off his new tour

“The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do,” Browne says of the track. “So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?”

Minutes slip away, minutes become days / Minutes to Downtown, minutes to the Coast Highway / Forever on this freeway dreaming of my getaway / Don’t know how I’m still in L.A., Browne sings in the chorus.

Directed by Browne’s son, Ryan, the video simply shares footage of Browne driving around downtown L.A. Simple enough. Check it out below.

Browne kicked off his tour on Friday, June 3, the same day as the video release, in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The 71-year-old singer will be making stops in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Boston, Baltimore, and Los Angeles before wrapping on September 25 in Morrison, Colorado.

Ticket information is available is HERE.

Jackson Browne Tour Dates:

June 3 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 4 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

June 10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 18 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

June 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

July 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

July 20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

August 31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

September 3 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

September 13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

September 14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

September 16 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 17 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

September 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre