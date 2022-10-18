Rihanna Reportedly Recorded Two Tracks for Upcoming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sequel

Nearly one month after Rihanna was revealed as the performer at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show, the singer has also reportedly recorded two songs for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on Nov. 11.

The tracks will be the first new music from Rihanna in six years since the release of her eighth album ANTI. In 2020, it was rumored that Rihanna would star in the Marvel sequel to the original Black Panther, released in 2018, starring late actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman—who died at the age of 43 in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer—when her name appeared alongside actresses Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o.

Released by Marvel and Disney, along with Def Jam and Westbury Road, the music around the second Black Panther will reportedly follow the first film with an original score and an “inspired by” concept album.

In May 2022, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky and has been successful in business, becoming a billionaire before her 35th birthday with her Fenty Beauty apparel and cosmetics company, valued at more than $2.8 billion.

In 2018, Rihanna also launched her membership-based Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, which is worth an estimated $270 million.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Rihanna was also honored with the National Hero Award in her home country of Barbados. She is the second female to be given the honor of National Hero in Barbados, following religious leader Sarah Ann Gill, who died in 1866, and one of eleven people to have received this honor.

Set to perform at the 2023 halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, Rihanna will follow up the star-studded 2022 show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images