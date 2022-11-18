Marvin Gaye’s ‘Greatest Hits Live in ’76’ to Be Released on Vinyl

Marvin Gaye’s Greatest Hits Live in ’76 is set to be released on vinyl and CD early next year.
Mercury Studios will unveil the previously unreleased audio performance from the legendary songwriter and performer on January 27. Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was originally released on DVD in 2007.
Fans can pre-order to the music HERE.
“Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was recorded in the midst of his 1976 European tour, during a live performance at the Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam,” an album description reads. “The 20+ song set features an abundance of Marvin Gaye’s beloved hit songs, spanning his entire career up until that point.”
The complete track list for the musical release is below.
Track Listing:
Vinyl:
Side A:
1. All The Way Around
2. Come Get To This
3. Let’s Get It On
4. Ain’t That Peculiar
5. You’re A Wonderful One
6. Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
7. Pride And Joy
8. Little Darling (I Need You)
9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine
10. Hitch Hike
11. You
12. Too Budy Thinking About My Baby
13. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
Side B:
1. Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna HolleR)
2. What’s Going On
3. Save The Children
4. You’re All I Need To Get By
5. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
6. Heaven Must Have Sent You
7. It Takes Two
8. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
9. Distant Lover
CD:
1. All The Way Around
2. Since I Had You
3. Come Get To This
4. Let’s Get It On
5. Ain’t That Peculiar
6. You’re A Wonderful One
7. Stubborn Kind of Fellow
8. Pride And Joy
9. Little Darling (I Need You)
10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine
11. Hitch Hike
12. You
13. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby
14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
15. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
16. What’s Going On
17. Save The Children
18. You’re All I Need To Get By
19. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
20. Heaven Must Have Sent You
21. It Takes Two
22. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
23. Distant Lover
Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns