Duran Duran Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film ‘A Hollywood High’ to Air Globally

Duran Duran’s feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, is set to be aired globally on the streaming platform Veeps from December 18 through January 2.

The band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and performance is also set to air on HBO Max on Saturday (November 19). Watch the official trailer HERE.

Last but not least: the band’s fifteenth studio album, Future Past (complete edition), is out on November 25. Fans can pre-order that album HERE. Fans can also check out a trailer for the new docu-concert below.

According to a press statement, “On Sunday, December 18 fans around the world will be able to experience the band’s exclusive rooftop show, taped in Los Angeles, alongside previously unseen archival footage and bonus interviews from the comfort of their home via a simple yet premium, high definition viewing experience through Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android until January 2, 2023.



“Tickets for the stream are $17.99, and available at HERE.“



With each stream ticket sold via Veeps, special bundle packages are available, including A Hollywood High Cap, T-shirt, a limited edition poster, and a special limited-edition movie program magazine, complete with 2 x 7-inch Flexi discs which feature “Ordinary World” and “Tonight United” live audio from the movie.

The band’s forthcoming new record release is a 2LP set that includes all 15 tracks from Future Past plus their cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.” The first LP is red, while the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12″ x 12″ art booklets. Pre-order HERE.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic