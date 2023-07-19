Mary J. Blige to Headline Honeyland Festival

The 2023 Honeyland Festival lineup has been unveiled. The lead performers at the festival will consist of Mary J. Blige, Miguel and Jazmine Sullivan. The Honeyland Festival will occur between November 11 and 12 at Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas.

Videos by American Songwriter

The rest of the festival’s lineup features Jae Murphy, Kiotti & Keisha Nicole, Lenora, Lucky Daye, Tay Powers, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Chlöe, Coco Jones, DJ Mr. Rogers, Spinall, Dende, and Inayah. Time slots for the performances have not yet been revealed.

RELATED: 4 Music Festivals You Can Still Catch This Summer/Fall

Tickets for this year’s Honeyland Festival go on sale on Friday (July 21). In addition to musical performances, the festival will also be dedicated to culture, great food, and tasty beverages. Guests will be able to participate in cooking demonstrations, as well as compete with other chefs.

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honyland to enjoy,” Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, said in a release. “From Afrobeats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage.”

Marcus Samuelsson, who is a highly-celebrated chef, is acting as the festival’s food curator. In a recent statement regarding his role at the event, Samuelsson discussed how his goal was to provide cuisine that represented his culture. “For centuries, Black people have expressed themselves through the creation of foods that still serve as cultural staples in our community,” he said.

“Our cuisine is layered and complex with inspirations from the African continent, to the U.S. South, to the Caribbean, and beyond,” Samuelsson continued. “Honeyland will be an incredible celebration of this cross-section of food and culture.”

Celebrated entrepreneur Fawn Weaver will be handling spirits and beverages at Honeyland Festival this year. “Beverages have always played an important role in the American dining experience, and Black innovators have always been at the forefront,” Weaver added.

“Black mixologists laid the foundation for modern cocktails with the creation of drinks like the classic Mint Julep, and enslaved Africans were the backbone of the whiskey and rum business in our nation,” Weaver continued. “I’m delighted that Honeyland is committed to showcasing the rich history of spirits and beverages, and uplifting the legacy of Black mixologists, blenders, wine négociants, and distillers who are too often forgotten.”