Country Star Kane Brown Partners with Canned Cocktail Company Dewey Crush

Country star songwriter and performer Kane Brown has partnered with canned cocktail company Dewey Crush as the brand’s new Chief Flavor Officer.

The beverage company, officially named Dewey Beverage, Inc., is the maker of “the original canned crush cocktail Dewey Crush,” according to a press statement.

For Brown, he first became aware of the popular canned cocktail by a family member, and he says, fell in love with the product’s taste and summer vibe. (Makes sense, given his propensity for chillin’ on the “Weekend.”)

Brown initially joined as an early investor but now, he says, he wants to create a deeper and more public relationship with the brand. Enter his new role: Chief Flavor Officer.

Launched last year, Dewey Crush, according to a press statement, “was created with the goal of bringing the essence of an East-Coast summer wherever you go by offering a Dewey Beach classic cocktail in a convenient, ready-to-drink can. The authentic, craft vodka and crushed fruit beverage is made with premium spirits and real juice and is available in three hand-crafted flavors – Original Orange, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Watermelon.”

The new canned cocktail partnership marks the second food and beverage connection for Kane of late. Brown recently partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment (PLBSE), the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch his own new signature cereal, Kane Crunch, which will drop in spring 2022.

Brown, who is a recent American Songwriter cover star, has generated several musical headlines of late, including announcing his next LP, Different Man, releasing two new singles and joining the cast of famed DJ Steve Aoki’s new LP.

The artist posted on social media last month that he will be releasing Different Man in the fall, on September 9. And fans can already pre-order the new album, which will be his third studio LP.

He loves music, truly. From its diversity to its possibilities.

As he told American Songwriter, “I just love music. My favorite thing is seeing fans that love it and listen to my songs—I hear them sing the lyrics back to me whenever we’re at shows. People ask me who my favorite artist is all the time, and I don’t have one. My favorite song? I don’t have one. I always hear different things. Songs touch people in different ways. That’s what I love about music. You don’t have to like it, but somebody else does.”

Photo via Autumn Communications