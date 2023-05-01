Meaning Behind Marvin Gaye’s Sensual Hit “Let’s Get It On”

From the moment that instantly recognizable bwow-wow-wow-wowww cuts through the silence, the meaning behind Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” becomes clear. Lyrics aside, from its crying strings to its pulsating beat, the song is about sex.

The hot-bloodedness of it all is revealed in the song’s sensual composition. The lyrics simply spell it out. The 1973 hit, however, didn’t start out as a lusty lullaby.

The Origins

“Let’s Get It On” was co-written by Gaye and singer/songwriter Ed Townsend of 1958 track “For Your Love” fame. The one-hit wonder-turned-producer was recruited by Gaye to collaborate on what would be the follow-up to his 1971 album What’s Going On.

Townsend first conceptualized the tune after being released from rehab for alcoholism. According to the liner notes of the deluxe edition of Let’s Get It On, an early draft of the song contained some religious undertones until Motown writer Kenneth Stover gave the song a more political slant.

Unhappy with the change, Gaye and Townsend reworked the song together, resulting in the steamy soul ballad we know today. The album Let’s Get It On harbors several other baby making hits – like the sax-fueled “You Sure Love to Ball,” the sweeping aria “Just to Keep You Satisfied,” and of course the sensual reprisal “Keep Gettin’ It On” – but none quite as direct as the title track.

In a 1980s interview, Gaye claimed his approach to sex in the song was all about subtlety. “Oh, I think my approach to sensuality and sexuality is that of a subtle exhibitionist,” he explained, adding he preferred the tease. “I can’t deal with the raw fact.” However, there are few things left to the imagination in “Let’s Get It On.”

The Lyrics

I’ve been really tryin’, baby, the song’s lyrics spring free from the arousing melody, Tryin’ to hold back this feeling for so long / And if you feel, like I feel baby / Then come on, oh come on, ooh … Let’s get it on.

The song drips with pleasure, but is also tinged in pain, a desperate longing and near plea for intimacy. We’re all sensitive people, Gaye assures, With so much to give. He asks that they take hold of this opportunity and live. There’s nothing wrong with loving each other, he promises. And givin’ yourself to me can never be wrong / If the love is true, he sings.

Let me love you, he vocalizes in between beseeching. Don’t you know how sweet and wonderful life can be? … I’m askin’ you baby to get it on with me. He’s not interested in pushing his lover but asks that they stop beatin’ ’round the bush. The ball is in their court.

His appeal continues as the song comes to a close with several c’mon, babys and my body wants yes fluttering in and out of the tune. If the spirit moves you, he sings, Let me groove you good … If you want to love me just let yourself go / Oh baby, let’s get it on.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns