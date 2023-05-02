10 of the Sauciest Songs About Sex

The art of seduction to the sensual and soulful, and downright naughty—there’s a song for every mood.
Down to its core, sex is universal and so is music, so it’s no wonder why the two have naturally collided multiple times over time, from The Kinks’ sexually charged “You Really Got Me” to Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” and Bob Marley’s sultry Exodus track, “Turn the Lights Down Low,” through Salt-n-Pepa’s 1986 hit “Push It,” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchier 2020 hit, “WAP.”
All are just a handful of endless songs navigating sex, desire, lust, and all the acts in between.
Here’s a chronological look at 10 of the best songs about sex over the past 50 years.
1. “Let’s Get It On” Marvin Gaye (1973)
Written by Marvin Gaye and Ed Townsend
Initially, Marvin Gaye wrote “Let’s Get It On” about getting on with his life after his struggle with addiction, but the lyrics shifted after he met his second wife Janis Hunter. The song transformed into more baby-making music, much like Gaye’s 1982 classic “Sexual Healing.” The title track of Gaye’s 1973 album, the song was co-written with Ed Townsend, who wrote and sang the 1958 hit “For Your Love” and previously worked on Gaye’s 1971 album, What’s Going On.
Read the full story behind the meaning of “Let’s Get It On” HERE.
2. “Love to Love You Baby,” Donna Summer (1975)
Written by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte
In 1975, Donna Summer brought a more sensual spin to the disco world. Co-written by Summer with composers Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, “Love to Love You Baby,” also the title track of the disco queen’s second album, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
3. “You Shook Me All Night Long,” AC/DC (1980)
Written by Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Malcolm Young
More tongue-in-cheek, which AC/DC does so well, the band’s 1980 hit “You Shook Me All Night Long” may have referenced cars—She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean—but it is full of blatant sexual innuendos. Off the band’s Back in Black album, “You Shook Me All Night Long” was also the first song singer Brian Johnson wrote as a member of AC/DC following the death of the band’s original vocalist Bon Scott.
Read our entire Behind the Song on “You Shook Me All Night Long” HERE.
4. “I’m On Fire,” Bruce Springsteen (1984)
Written by Bruce Springsteen
Closing side A on Born in the U.S.A., Bruce Springsteen‘s “I’m On Fire” is about the terrible pains of desiring someone. The painstaking sensuality and lust in the lyrics are clearly provoked by the thought of the most carnal act with this person.
5. “I Want Your Sex,” George Michael (1987)
Written by George Michael
Before Michael’s hip-swiveling “Faith” video and lyrics—Well, I guess it would be nice / if I could touch your body—which came out later in 1987, the British pop icon got straight to the point with his earlier single “I Want Your Sex.” Featured in the 1987 comedy-drama Beverly Hills Cop II and on George Michael‘s solo debut, Faith, that same year, “I Want Your Sex” shot to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
6. “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” Def Leppard (1987)
Written by Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Steve Clark, Rick Savage, Robert John “Mutt” Lange
“Pour Some Sugar On Me” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Def Leppard‘s signature songs. The band’s 1987 album Hysteria was clearly about sex and according to singer Joe Elliott was a metaphor for whatever sexual preference you enjoy.
“It means exactly what you think it means,” said Elliott discussing the meaning of the song in 2012. “Love. Emotion. Sex. You name it,” he added. “Whatever you want it to be. It’s like in a movie where the guy goes, ‘You want a little sugar, honey?’ She comes up to his place and he makes her some coffee, but we all know what it really means. … Use your imagination.”
Read the full story behind Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” HERE.
7. “World in My Eyes,” Depeche Mode (1990)
Written by Martin Gore
Depeche Mode‘s 1990 album, Violator, is full of mercurial delights. “World in My Eyes” is one of them and explores one’s submission to pleasure and gratification. “It’s a very positive song, said Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, who wrote the track. “It’s saying that love and sex and pleasure are positive things.”
8.”Gett Off,” Prince (1991)
Written by Prince
Never a stranger to sex-oozed songs with “Soft and Wet,” “Darling Nikki,” and “Head,” among his many others, Prince was a musical maestro of sex, and “Gett Off” is one of his best offerings. On his 13th album, Diamonds and Pearls, “Gett Off” talks about, well, getting off with someone. Prince’s sexed-up single hit No. 1. on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and peaked at No. 6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
9. “Closer,” Nine Inch Nails (1994)
Written by Trent Reznor
Along with “The Only Time” and “Sanctified,” among other salacious songs, Nine Inch Nails couldn’t get more visceral around the “act” than on their Downward Spiral track, “Closer.” The song is about the need for sexual release, or close thereto, and the most lascivious of acts.
10. “SexyBack,” Justin Timberlake (2006)
Written by Justin Timberlake, Tim Mosley, Nate Hills
Pop can get just as down and dirty, and Justin Timberlake did bring sexy back with his 2006 hit. Written and produced by Timberlake, Nate Hills, and Tim Mosley, “SexyBack” pulses around the thrill of the hunt. “SexyBack” became Timberlake’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for seven weeks.
Photo: Nancy Bundt / Courtesy of The Prince Estate