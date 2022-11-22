Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax.

The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.

“I really think it’s time for the guys in Metallica to step up, and us, do one last round,” Mustaine told Songfacts in a recent interview. “See, if we can get Slayer to come out of retirement and do a Big 4 passing of the torch to the new Big 4.” He gave no specifics as to who would be the bands to take up that metal torch, but said, “It would remain to be seen who they are.

“I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at the LA Coliseum, even if it’s one show and that’s it. Slayer is from Los Angeles, so it would probably make it more convenient for them to go home at night,” Mustaine said of the metal icons, who said farewell to fans with a tour that concluded in late 2019.

“I personally have been hoping for this for a while, and I keep asking and asking and asking,” the frontman added. “They’re just not into it. But that’s up to them.”

Mustaine also alluded to some drama surrounding himself and members of Metallica. “The last time we talked it didn’t end very well,” he said when asked about a potential collaboration with Metallica frontman James Hatfield. “Because we have some memory of a couple of things that took place when I was in the band. I remember it one way and he is saying that it happened another.” Rehashing the past has reportedly left them, and the potential for a Big Four revival, on the rocks.

Relive a “Big Four” concert moment, below.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage