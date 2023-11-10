Thrash Metal Legends Megadeth Announce Latin America Dates for 2024 Crush The World Tour 

Legendary Thrash Metal band Megadeth is bringing their powerful Crush The World Tour to Latin America in mid-2024. They’re beginning their run of shows in Lima, Peru in April and finishing the tour in Monterrey, México later that same month.

It’s going to be an incredible April for Megadeth fans in Latin America, as the pioneers of Thrash Metal haven’t been back since December 2022. They’re still performing with the same ferocity they’re known for, giving fans more than enough reason to see a show nearby.

Megadeth is coming off of an incredibly successful tour run that saw them play stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across The United States, Canada, and Europe. The Grammy-award winners will most likely be playing a variety of smash-hits from their catalog of critically acclaimed songs, including “Sweating Bullets”, “She-Wolf”, and the hugely popular “Symphony of Destruction”.

You can find official tickets through Viagogo and if you’re hoping to see Megadeth live in action in Latin America, we suggest buying the tickets quickly. They’re only playing 10 shows over one month, and the Metal Storm award-winners are known for selling out.

Megadeth are well known for their electrifying, heart-racing performances and their Crush The World Tour is no different. They’ve sold 50 million albums worldwide and it’s easy to see why — when Megadeth performs, crowds go wild. Their fans are still chanting “Megadeth, Megadeth, Aguante Megadeth!” that started from a concert in Argentina almost 30 years ago.

If you want Megadeth tickets, head to Viagogo or click here. Tickets for select dates will go on sale for fan-club members beginning Saturday, November 11th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Monday, November 13th at 10 a.m. local time as well.

04/06 – Lima, Peru – Arena 1

04/09 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

04/11 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Arena Antel

04/13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

04/16 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Jockey Club

04/18 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

04/21 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

04/23 – San Salvador, El Salvador – Complejo Cuscatlan

04/25 – Ciudad de México, México – Arena Ciudad de México

04/27 – Monterrey, México – Arena Monterrey

