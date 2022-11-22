Country Singer Morgan Myles Fights for Top 10 Spot on ‘The Voice’ with Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy”

As the final 13 performed for their spot in the Top 10 on the Season 22 finals of The Voice, Morgan Myles made sure to hold her place at the top with a stripped-down powerhouse performance of Beyoncé’s 2008 Hit “If I Were a Boy.”

Arranged with some country twang, Myles’s more rootsy version of “If I Were a Boy” showcased the power of the Nashville-based singer’s vocals as she ripped through the song, building on its intensity as she went further into the lyrics—If I were a boy / I think I could understand / How it feels to love a girl / I swear I’d be a better man.

“I’m so happy for you right now,” said coach Gwen Stefani, following Myles’ performance. “I feel like you picked the perfect song to kind of define you as an artist. Your vocals were absolutely ridiculous, but also with your stage performance and everything you did tonight, it all came together.”

Myles’ own coach, Camila Cabello, added, “You’re inspiring so many young women that are watching this right now with your story.”

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter kicked off the blind auditions of The Voice in September, and received a four-chair turn for her gripping rendition of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 hit “Hallelujah.”

“I’m on the edge of country, but I’ve always been extremely soulful, and I love pop melodies,” said Myles during the audition, “but I love storytelling. I hope we can find that right lane.”

Living in Nashville for the past 16 years, the Pennsylvania native released her debut EP, Therapy, in 2020 and performed 117 dates in nearly 50 states in 2021.

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC