Megan Moroney Celebrates Spooky Season With This Effortless Recreation of Dolly Parton’s Iconic Playboy Cover

In many ways, country music ingenue Megan Moroney is the best of all worlds. She’s got the confessional lyricism of Taylor Swift; the blonde curls and flashy outfits of Dolly Parton; the cutting wordplay of Kacey Musgraves; and a pleasantly raspy voice that’s uniquely her own. For this Halloween, the “No Caller ID” singer, 28, channeled the “Queen of Country” in a stunning photo shoot.

Megan Moroney: “What Would Dolly Parton Do?”

The pictures, posted to Megan Moroney’s social media page, show her replicating the “Jolene” singer’s timeless 1978 Playboy cover, down to the black strapless corset, bunny ears, bedazzled bow tie, and feathery heels.

“What would Dolly Parton do?” Moroney captioned the post.

Country singer Kenny Chesney, Moroney’s former tourmate and close friend, pointed out a missed opportunity for the two in the comments. “We could have gone as Kenny and Dolly. Haha,” wrote the “When the Sun Goes Down” crooner, referring to Dolly’s “Islands in the Stream” collaborator Kenny Rogers.

Dolly Parton became the first country singer to grace the cover of the men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine in October 1978. As with everything, the “Coat of Many Colors” singer did it her way—which meant a strict no-nudity rule.

“I have been asked, back in the day, but that was so totally not me. I would never do that… But that was a good article they ran in there, and it was just a fun thing to do,” Dolly later said of her iconic cover. “That was just another way I was trying to market myself, at that time, to kinda get in the mainstream.” [RELATED: If You’ve Dated Megan Moroney, Don’t Expect a Heads up When She Writes a Song About You]

That Time Dolly Parton Also Recreated Her Playboy Cover

Four years before Megan Moroney replicated Dolly Parton’s classic cover, the 10-time Grammy Award winner did the same. In July 2021, Dolly donned bunny ears and a black corset to produce an updated cover for her late husband Carl Dean’s birthday.

“I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now,” Dolly said, showing off the covers side-by-side.

“But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope,” she added with a wink.

Featured image by Taylor Hill/WireImage