Megan Moroney Just Accomplished Something Only 5 Other Female Country Singers Have This Decade

Megan Moroney officially has her first No. 1 album. The country singer’s latest album, Cloud 9, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the March 7 chart.

Moroney’s third LP counted 147,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending Feb. 26, according to Luminate. As such, Moroney now has the biggest week for a country album by a woman since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter in 2024.

Cloud 9 also nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Top Album Sales chart with 78,000, which marked Moroney’s best sales week to date.

The LP additionally slotted into the No. 2 position on the Top Streaming Albums charts with 71.54 million on-demand official streams, which is Moroney’s best-ever streaming week.

In the last decade, only seven country albums by five women have topped the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift achieved the feat with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in 2023, Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty topped the chart in 2018, and Shania Twain’s Now did so in 2017.

What to Know About Megan Moroney’s Cloud 9

During an appearance on American Songwriter’s Off the Record podcast, Moroney told editor-in-chief Lisa Konicki that she’s in a “very confident, happy headspace” amid her Cloud 9 era.

“The past year has been so happy,” she said. “I wrote a lot of the album on the Am I Okay? Tour. That tour brought some of the biggest joys of my life, being on stage and singing those songs with my fans.”

As for the project’s pink-toned hue, Moroney said, “Pink is strong and confident and sassy, but soft, and allowed to be soft because of the confidence. I feel like, because now I’m so sure of myself, I can allow that softness.”

Overall, Moroney said that Cloud 9 is “a confident take on trying to figure out your life.”

“[It’s not about] having it all together, but being confident that it’s going to be OK,” she said. “I feel like that’s the story of my life… It’s just honest and vulnerable, but confident and sassy. It’s very me.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney