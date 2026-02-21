Megan Moroney Soars as Every Track From Her New Album Hits the US Spotify Chart

Cloud 9, the name of Megan Moroney’s recently released third studio album, also rather succinctly sums up the current state of her career and personal life. Gearing up for a sold-out tour this spring, country music’s favorite “emo cowgirl” is certainly drifting along on a sea of dreamy pink hues—but at the same time, as she recently told American Songwriter, Moroney has never felt more grounded and confident in herself and her songwriting. That self-assurance is certainly coming across the airwaves. Just one day after Cloud 9’s Feb. 20 release, all 15 tracks have made their way onto the U.S. Spotify chart, according to Pop Base.

Videos by American Songwriter

Megan Moroney Almost Named the Album After This Song Instead

With nearly 900,000 streams, “Medicine” ranks highest among the new Cloud 9 tracks, sitting at No. 15. The revenge track opens with Megan Moroney’s trademark lacerating wordplay: Ain’t heard from you in three long days / You won’t hear from me for five / Oh, you gave your number to an L.A. blonde? / Well, I gave your quarterback mine.

Megan Moroney charts the entirety of her new album ‘Cloud 9’ on the US Spotify chart:



#15. Medicine — 879k

#38. Cloud 9 — 613k

#40. I Only Miss You — 610k

#45. Wedding Dress — 598k

#60. Stupid — 532k

#73. 6 Months Later — 483k

#75. Wish I Didn’t — 480k

#77. Convincing — 473k… pic.twitter.com/hGFmW3Ngaz — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2026

With all the love that “Medicine” is getting from listeners, it’s no surprise that Moroney nearly named the entire album after it. “It was one of the first songs I wrote where I was like, ‘Oh, I can build a world around that. It’s going to be so much fun,’” the “6 Months Later” singer said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “To me, ‘Medicine’ was pink… and I don’t even really know how to explain it, but just like, when I hear a song, I’m like, ‘That’s pink.’”

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Explains Her ‘Cloud 9’ Era, Talks Her Happy Headspace and Ed Sheeran Collab (Off the Record Podcast)]

Continuing, she added, “Then I wrote ‘Cloud 9,’ and I was like, ‘Well, that’s still pink.’ So it’s kind of like ‘Medicine’ made it pink, but then ‘Cloud 9’ was like, ‘Oh, that’s super pink.’ And I think ‘Medicine’ could have gone yellow or orange too, but ‘Cloud 9’ was like, ‘That’s not yellow or orange, it’s definitely pink.’ So ‘Medicine’s’ pink, ‘Cloud 9’s’ pink, album’s pink.”

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify