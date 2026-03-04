Police Stop Armed Trespasser Before Megan Moroney Show in Georgia

On February 20, Megan Moroney celebrated the release of her third studio album, Cloud 9. Much like the title, Moroney was on cloud 9 as she prepared for a string of shows to promote songs like “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things.” Just three days after its release, the hitmaker took the stage in Athens, Georgia. Although producing a memorable night, fans had no idea that just a few hours before the show, law enforcement apprehended an armed suspect outside the venue.

As both Moroney and fans anticipated an unforgettable night, David Allen supposedly had other plans. According to law enforcement, police located a suspicious individual taking pictures of the Akins Ford Arena building from the inside and outside. When police approached Allen, he claimed he worked as a location scout for an upcoming film called 21 Down.

Taken into custody, police found a pocket knife and a gun on Allen. Inside his backpack was an extra magazine for the weapon and a camera. When pressed on how he was able to get into the facility, Allen admitted to simply walking past security.

Was Megan Moroney’s Concert A Film Location?

Looking at his claims about being a location scout, IMDB listed 21 Down as an upcoming film starring Ashley Judd that follows “a young man who overcomes all the obstacles and stigmas, and becomes the first person with Down syndrome to play and score in a college football game.”

Allen added to his defense by insisting the production was located on the University of Georgia campus. While true, the university told officers it had no knowledge or record of Allen working at the school.

With the case still ongoing, officers placed Allen under arrest and transported him to the Athens-Clarke County Jail, where authorities booked him on trespassing charges.

While more details surrounding the incident will come to light in the following months, thankfully, neither Moroney nor those in the audience were hurt. With the quick response from law enforcement, the night moved forward without disruption, allowing Moroney to focus on the music and fans to enjoy the show they had been waiting for.

