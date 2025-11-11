Megan Moroney Reveals Releasee Date for ‘Cloud 9’, Her Third LP

Megan Moroney is entering her Cloud 9 era! On Nov. 11, the country singer announced her next project, a forthcoming LP titled Cloud 9, is due out Feb. 20.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I am so excited for my fans and I to dive into this new world of Cloud 9 together,” Moroney said in a press release. “Similar to the first two albums, it’s all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been.”

“My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love,” she continued. “Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet.”

The track list for the album will feature two songs fans have already heard. Moroney released “6 Months Later” in June, and followed that up with “Beautiful Things” in October.

As for what fans can expect from the LP, Moroney recently told Audacy’s Katie Neal that her new music is “lot more carefree and just, like, sassy and fun.”

Megan Moroney’s Next Chapter

Prior to her album announcement, Moroney got fans talking with social media. Known for choosing specific colors for each album, Moroney bid goodbye to blue—her color of choice for her sophomore LP, Am I Okay?—in a Nov. 2 Instagram post. The following week, she shared an Instagram video announcing her new color: bright pink.

Fans are anticipating big things for Moroney with Cloud 9. Am I Okay? was a bonafide hit for the singer, spawning a sold-out headlining tour and earning the singer six nominations at the upcoming CMA Awards.

Tied with Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley for the most nominations of the year, Moroney is up for Single of the Year (“Am I Okay?”), Song of the Year (Am I Okay?), Album of the Year (Am I Okay?), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“You Had To Be There” with Kenny Chesney), and Music Video of the Year (“Am I Okay?”) at the 59th annual ceremony.

The awards show will air Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC.

Photo by Amber Asaly