Megan Moroney Shares Tribute to Uncle Lost in 9/11 Attacks

Twenty-four years ago today, the terror attacks of 9/11 forever altered the course of American history. Even nearly a quarter of a century later, many people can still recall exactly where they were when they heard the news. Afterwards, many country artists turned to songwriting to express broad feelings of grief, outrage, and fear. However, for Megan Moroney, that day was a bit more personal. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the “Am I Okay” singer shared a tribute to her uncle, Dennis Moroney. He was among the nearly 3,000 Americans to lose their lives that day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Megan Moroney shared a simple photo of a white flower placed over her uncle’s name, which is inscribed on the National September 11 Memorial. Dennis Gerard Moroney was 39 years old and working as a senior vice president for the investment banking firm Cantor Fitzgerald. His office was on the 101st floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Dennis left behind Nancy, his wife of 16 years, and their two children, Elizabeth and Timothy.

“Dennis carried his gift of humor with him throughout his life,” Megan’s father, Brian Moroney, wrote online. “A gift that he would kindly share with others to make them feel comfortable. More than just a funny guy, Dennis was a fantastic brother, a devoted son, a loving husband, an adoring father and a true friend.”

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Debuts Live Version of 9/11-Inspired Song, and I Am Not Okay]

Megan Moroney Wrote This Song For Her Uncle

While Megan Moroney typically pens emotional songs about romantic relationships, “Heaven By Noon” is about a different kind of heartbreak. Last July, the CMA’s reigning New Female Artist of the Year revealed the song’s devastating backstory during an interview with Taste of Country.

“The song is inspired — a lot of people don’t know this, but my uncle died on 9/11,” she said. “So, I kind of thought about my aunt when I was writing that song.”

Continuing, Moroney said, “The last thing they talked about was an oil change. And so, that’s probably not what what she would have wanted to say to him if she knew it was gonna be the last time. It’s definitely a heart-wrenching song.”

Now 27, the “No Caller ID” singer would have been just shy of her fourth birthday when the horrific events occurred. Clearly, her uncle’s senseless death is a core memory.

Featured image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV