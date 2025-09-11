Ex-Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Releasing Deluxe Two-LP Vinyl Version of His 1976 Solo Album, ‘Stone Alone’

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is releasing an expanded vinyl edition of his 1976 solo album, Stone Alone, in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary. The two-LP set will be released on October 18 as part of the U.K.’s National Album Day initiative.

Stone Alone, which was Wyman’s second solo effort, first hit stores in February 1976. The album originally featured 12 tracks, while the deluxe reissue includes six additional tracks. Some of the bonus tracks have never appeared on vinyl before.

The limited-edition reissue, which is pressed on purple vinyl, can be pre-ordered now. Wyman is selling autographed copies exclusively at his official website.

Stone Alone, which was produced by Wyman, features an impressive cast of guest musicians. They include Van Morrison, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Joe Walsh, Bonnie and June Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, Dr. John, Bob Welch, Al Kooper, Nicky Hopkins, John McFee of the Doobie Brothers, CSNY drummer Dallas Taylor, Danny Kortchmar, and many more.

Wyman wrote nine of the original albums 12 tracks. Stone Alone also features covers of Gary U.S. Bonds’ “Quarter to Three” and Jimmy Soul’s “If You Wanna Be Happy,” which were No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1961 and 1963, respectively. Morrison played saxophone on Wyman’s version of “Quarter to Three.”

Among the bonus tracks are singles mixes of “Quarter to Three” and “Apache Woman.”

More About National Album Day

National Album Day is annual U.K. event that celebrates the album as an art form. According to the initiative’s official website, it “promotes the music, creativity, and stories within albums through listening parties, reissues, and other events.”

More About Wyman

Wyman, who is 88 years old, was The Rolling Stones’ bassist from 1962 to 1993. His first solo album, Monkey Grip, was released in 1974. During his long career, Bill has released more than a dozen albums outside of the Rolling Stones, including as a solo artist and leader of the group the Rhythm Kings.

Wyman’s most recent solo album, Drive My Car, came out in August 2024. Bill also made a guest appearance on The Rolling Stones’ latest album, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds. He played bass on one track on that record, “Live by the Sword.”

Stone Alone 50th Anniversary Reissue Track List:

LP 1

Side A

“A Quarter to Three” “Gimme Just One Chance” “Soul Satisfying” “Apache Woman” “Every Sixty Seconds”

Side B

“Get It On” “Feet” “Peanut Butter Time” “Wine & Wimmen”

LP 2

Side C

“If You Wanna Be Happy” “What’s the Point” “No More Foolin’” “High Flying Bird” “Back to School Again”

Side D

“Can’t Put Your Picture Down” “Love Is Such a Wonderful Thing” “A Quarter to Three” (Single Mix) “Apache Woman” (Single Mix)

