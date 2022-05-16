Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat at the Billboard Music Awards, Performs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie”

On Sunday (May 15), Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to the Billboard Music Awards, performing two of her hit songs and taking home the award for Top Female Rap Artist.

Dressed in a sultry black bodysuit with lots of skin showing, Meg caught the attention of the crowd and performed a medley of two of her hit songs, “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”

With the Top Female Rap Artist award, Meg beat out her “WAP” co-star, Cardi B and Latto, among others.

Meg did give her fellow nominees a shout-out, saying in her acceptance speech, “Everybody in this category is a winner, and I feel like we all been workin’ so hard all year, we been workin’ hard for a long time. And it’s just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. And that’s all I gotta say!”

The Billboard performance marks the first time Meg performed on stage in an awards show since her cameo at the Oscars.

The awards show Twitter handle made sure to take notice of the rapper, saying she never disappoints.

It’s not all good news these days for Meg, however. She remains caught up in a lawsuit with Tory Lanez, which stems from an alleged shooting in 2020. Last month, Meg talked about the event, telling Gayle King on CBS This Morning, “I was so scared. He [Lanez] is standin’ up over the window shooting… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Last month, Lanez was brought back into police custody after breaking an order that told him to maintain a distance from Meg at all times.

Lanez appeared in court in L.A. on April 5 for the preliminary hearing regarding the July shooting, which allegedly left Meg with gunshot wounds in her feet.

The infraction came at the Rolling Loud festival on the Miami stage with DaBaby. Meg was at the festival and Lanez was allegedly less than the court-ordered 100 yards away from the musician.

Check out Meg’s titillating performance from Sunday below.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC