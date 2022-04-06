Tory Lanez Taken into Custody for Violating Megan Thee Stallion Order

Tory Lanez was taken away in handcuffs after violating an order in conjunction with the 2020 shooting of pop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The artist appeared in court in L.A. on Tuesday (April 5) for the preliminary hearing regarding the July shooting, which allegedly left Meg with gunshot wounds in her feet.

Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillion reported that the Toronto artist was taken into custody until he satisfies a new bail amount of $350,000 in the pending felony assault case. Judge David Herriford said that Lanez was in violation of the discovery protective order and personal contact order. Lanez was found guilty of violating the protective order Meg has against him.

The infraction came at the Rolling Loud festival on the Miami stage with DaBaby. Meg was at the festival and Lanez was allegedly less than the court-ordered 100 yards away from the musician. As a result, in August, his bail was upped from $190,000 to $250,000. It was again upped this week

Wrote Dillion on Twitter: “Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case. Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order.

“Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez’s tweets and said some ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez’s release that he’s ‘not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.’ Trial date set for 9/14.

“‘The DA requested no bail, or in the alternative, $5 million bail, and the court rejected those arguments and increased bail to $350,000. And that bail is being posted now,’ Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley tells Rolling Stone.

“Holley confirmed the swab on the gun came back ‘inconclusive’ with 4 contributors while the magazine swab ‘excluded’ Lanez. ‘If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right,’ Holley said in court.

“Lanez’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that Lanez did not provide DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted that “Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Lanez is also facing a carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle charge from the same incident. The trial date has been set for September 14.

