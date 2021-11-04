Robert Plant and Allison Krauss Release Final Song Before New LP

Robert Plant and Allison Krauss shared their final song prior to the November 19 release of the duo’s LP, Raise the Roof, which is produced by T. Bone Burnett.

The new single is a re-imagining of the lush Bert Jansch song, “It Don’t Bother Me.” Check out the rhythmic rendition below.

Of the new song, Plant says, “I’ve been a big follower of Bert Jansch’s work since I was a teenager, and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective. I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture.”

Added Krauss, “One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history.”

Jansch, who died in 2011, was a Scottish folk musician, ranked as one of the 100 best guitarists. Two weeks ago, the duo released their latest single, “Can’t Let Go.”

For the two artists, Raise The Roof is their first LP release in 14 years, since their platinum-selling, six-time Grammy-winning 2007 debut, Raising Sand. Their new single, “Can’t Let Go,” is a cover of a popular Lucinda Williams tune. Plant and Krauss’s version is currently in its 9th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Americana radio charts.

Raise The Roof Track list

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Photo by David McClister / Shore Fire Media