Melissa Etheridge Readies New Memoir—“This Book is an Ode to Love”

Iconic singer Melissa Etheridge is releasing a new memoir titled Talking to My Angels on September 5. The book will pick up directly after the events of her 2001 memoir, The Truth Is …: My Life in Love and Music.

The new book will cover many modern events in Etheridge’s life, including her relationship with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, the couple having children via a sperm donor and the singer’s battle with breast cancer. Since the release of the singer’s 2001 memoir, Etheridge ended up separating from Michaels and going through a custody battle, released 11 albums and won an Oscar for the song “I Need to Wake Up,” from the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. Etheridge was also able to find love again in Linda Wallem, who she is currently married to. Tragically, in 2020, Etheridge’s son, Beckett, died at the age of 21 after suffering from an opioid addiction.

Melissa Etheridge’s Thoughts on ‘Talking to My Angels’

On the topic of the upcoming book, Etheridge said, “Ultimately, this book is an ode to love. It’s a testament to vanquishing fear and learning to embrace all of what life brings us, an unvarnished reflection on the many threads of my life.”

Etheridge’s publisher (via Rolling Stone) spoke about the book as well, saying that the “Come to My Window” singer will discuss many painful and personal topics in the memoir, and how several tragic events in her life became “a catalyst for growth.”

The Truth Is …: My Life in Love and Music discussed the first part of Etheridge’s life. Some topics covered include Etheridge coming out as a lesbian and introducing her children to her now ex-partner Julie Cypher. It was revealed to Rolling Stone back in 2000 that the father of both Beckett and Etheridge’s daughter, Bailey, is David Crosby.

In 2021, Etheridge released her most recent album, One Way Out.

