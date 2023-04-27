LISTEN: Zach Bryan Teases New Track “Fine Dry”

Zach Bryan is a gift that keeps on giving. The breakout star jumped on social media Tuesday (April 26) to tease another unreleased track titled “Fine Dry.”

The military veteran turned country music mainstay pulled out his acoustic guitar to play the soulful ballad from Manchester Cathedral in England. Although the camera remains on Bryan, he sings alongside his full-set band.

A violin-soaked introduction kicks off the ear-grabbing ballad as Bryan displays his soulful voice and the captivating hook. As his GRAMMY-nominated sound echoes throughout the hallow hall, he delivers a story about a man finding peace in sobriety.

I’ve been pining and pining for sweet relief | The kind you can’t find in a woman or some cheap whiskey | And I just got to where I feel fine dry and for the life of me I don’t understand why,” sings Bryan. “You saved my life, mama | I’ve been a fool for leaving. In the morning time, mama| Prove you can believe it…that I’m fine when I’m dry.

The vocalist intertwined a tambourine into the chorus to pick up the tempo and uplift listeners. This folk-like song showcases his vocal control and proves that Bryan is a musical-risk taker. He pushes his boundaries throughout the track by going falsetto on specific notes.

The preview quickly garnered 109K likes and 539.2K views on TikTok alone. Fans rushed to the comments to encourage the platinum-selling artist to release the vulnerable hit sooner than later.

“How are you the perfect poet,” a follower asked. “Carrying that Country, Americana, singer/songwriter torch for his generation like a BOOS,” said another. “Zach, I need another album. Please, it’s time.”

The country crooner did not confirm when “Fine Dry” will be released or if he had any co-writers on the song. Bryan was expected to drop an album in February but did not follow through with his plan. He turned to social media to apologize to eager fans.

Decided not to release an album in February. I love you guys and I apologize I said something I didn’t stick to. Mercy here please.



Going to let my life play out. — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 1, 2023

“Decided not to release an album in February,” he said, backtracking on a promise he made in September 2021. “I love you guys, and I apologize. I said something I didn’t stick to. Mercy here, please. Going to let my life play out.”

Although he has not confirmed when the forthcoming record will arrive, he has been leaving fans with exciting teasers. Since February, Bryan shared “East Side of Sorry,” “Smaller Acts,” and “Tourniquet.” The project will follow his whopping 34-song collection American Heartbreak, Summertime Blues, and his surprise live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

Until fans can listen to new music, they can catch the “Heading South” singer on the road. Bryan is currently on the European leg of The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, but he will kick start his North America run on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

