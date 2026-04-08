Merle Haggard’s Legacy Comes Full Circle as Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson Pay Tribute

The Top 10 list of country music singers will always be changing, but for most – few can compete with the legacy of Merle Haggard. With his career spanning an impressive five decades, Haggard scored more than three dozen No. 1 hit songs. It should come as no surprise that his talents on and off the stage landed him in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sadly, on April 6, 2016, Haggard passed away. As his voice still entertains and inspires, Cody Johnson and Jamey Johnson paid tribute to The Hag on his birthday.

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Over the years, Haggard went by many names other than The Hag. He was also called the poet of the common man or the Mighty Merle. Embracing his legacy, the icon’s death added another layer to the lore that surrounded him. The singer was born on April 6, 1937. He died on April 6, 2016. Passing away on his birthday, it was only fitting that Johnson and Johnson (Not that company), would highlight the country singer on what would have been his 89th birthday.

While singers have joined forces in the past to pay tribute to a country legend, Cody and Jamey offered separate covers. It’s unclear if both parties knew of the releases, but for Jamey – he recorded his own version of “Pretty When It’s New.” Keeping with the April theme, “Pretty When It’s New” was featured on Haggard’s album, I Am What I Am, which released on April 20, 2010.

[RELATED: On the Charts 44 Years Ago, Merle Haggard Was at No. 1 With a Song Inspired by His Tour Bus Driver]

Cody Johnson Calls Merle Haggard’s Music The “Soundtrack” Of His Life

Over in Cody’s camp, the singer presented a different classic when he surprised fans with his rendition of “Footlights.” While sharing the performance on Haggard’s birthday, he originally recorded it back in 2006 for the album, Kickin’ Out the Footlights…Again. The album was a collaboration between Haggard and George Jones.

Aside from the cover of “Footlights”, Cody expressed his admiration for Haggard, writing, “Merle Haggard’s music has been the soundtrack of my life. I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him on his birthday than by sharing our version of ‘Footlights.’ It’s out now. Hope we did it justice.”

As for the mysterious April theme of Haggard’s career and releases, it came to an end since “Footlights” hit the airwaves in October 2006. Or did it? Looking past Haggard to Jones, the singer’s talent gained him the title “Rolls-Royce of Country Music.” Charting nearly 200 songs throughout his career, the voice behind “White Lightning” passed away on… April 26, 2013.

For some, it’s just timing. But for others, it’s another chapter in the strange folklore that seems to follow the genre’s greatest voices, as if April has a way of calling them back into the spotlight, one way or another.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)