Metallica Announces Listening Party for New Album in Cinemas Worldwide

Metallica has announced that the global premiere of their album, 72 Seasons, will be accompanied by viewing parties at movie theatres around the world. The album will play in its entirety while the accompanying videos for the songs play on screen.

The one-off listening party is due to be held on Thursday, April 13—the day before the record’s release. The tracks will be aired in surround sound while the band provides commentary. Tickets for 72 Seasons—Global Premiere will go on sale Thursday, March 2. Find more information, HERE.

The band has joined forces with Trafalgar Releasing for the premiere. They previously worked with the company in October 2019 for the worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Fransisco Symphony: S&M2.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions of Trafalgar Releasing. “We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared singles “Screaming Scuicide” and “Lux Æterna.” The album is set to arrive on April 14 via Blackened Records, marking the group’s first effort in seven years.

“72 Seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves, the concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents, possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are,” said James Hetfield of the album. “I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today.

“Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences,” he added. “Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The band is also set to kick off an accompanying world tour on April 27, 2023, which will run through Sept. 29, 2024. They will play two nights in every city with supporting artists Five Finger Death Punch, Mammoth WVH, Greta Van Fleet, and more.

Photo: Tim Saccenti / Nasty Little Man