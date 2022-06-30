Metallica Cover The Beatles, Deep Purple, and More on New Live EP

Metallica released a live recording from the MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on May 12, 2014, which includes covers of songs by The Beatles, Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne, and Rare Earth.

The band opened the show with Rare Earth’s “I Just Want to Celebrate” and closed with Osbourne’s 1981 song “Diary of a Madman.” In between, Metallica performed stripped-back versions of The Beatles’ 1965 hit “In My Life”—which Osbourne also covered in 2005—and Deep Purple’s “When a Blind Man Cries,” a cover the band has already performed live more than once.

In 2016, Metallica played the Deep Purple song at the annual Bridge School Benefit and again at the band’s All Within My Hands benefit show in 2018. Metallica also released a studio version of the song on the 2012 release Re-Machined: A Tribute to Deep Purple’s Machine Head and the deluxe version of the band’s 2016 album Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.

In honor of their 40th anniversary as a band, Metallica has continued to expand access to their catalog of music with reissues and other projects, in addition to releasing an archive of live performances on the live music database LiveMetallica.com, where they share never-before-seen concerts, including the 2014 MusiCares event, which also included performances by Osbourne with guest Slash and blues artist Keb’ Mo’.

The MusiCares MAP Fund offers members of the music community access to addiction recovery treatment regardless of their financial situation and has held an annual benefit concert since its inception in 2005.



Photo: Anton Corbijn