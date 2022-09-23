Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Has Written and Soundtracked a Horror Story

Equipped with sick guitar chops and a love for all things horror, Kirk Hammett just found his niche.

Earlier this month, the Metallica guitarist discreetly launched a new project, writing and soundtracking spooky tales. On Sept. 11, he shared a link to a TikTok video that loops somber, bluesy guitar riffs over shaky footage of an empty road. Attached was a link to his Kirk Hammett Horrors Reddit page, where he has been revealing the story, I Have to Get Rid of This Guitar I Found, chapter-by-chapter. The TikTok video is meant to be listened to while the accompanying story is being read.

A fictional journal entry sets the scene as the story follows a character named Abigail Forte who is searching for her brother. The tale opens with: “I recently found a lead that might help in the search for my brother, William ‘Wills’ Forte. A journal he had written, along with a cassette that was filled with what can only be described as very unusual field recordings.

“Seeing as the nature of these recordings seemed to push towards an evil energy,” the entry continues, “I sent the tape to a friend to help me understand the music, who in turn sent it to guitarist Kirk Hammett. We have decided that while we cannot allow the actual sounds from the cassette to be released, we can share renditions of the music.” That music will accompany each part of the story, a little mood music courtesy of Hammett.

“We still advise you to take precautions before listening to the recordings (such as burning sage, reciting prayers, drawing protective sigils),” Forte warns readers. “What you will hear are some phrases and motifs inspired by the cursed melodies recorded on to this mysterious cassette.”