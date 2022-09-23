Artists and Fans Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s Birthday

Today is Bruce Springsteen’s birthday. Born September 23, 1949, The Boss, as he’s affectionally known, turns 73 years young today.
And many on social media, from the big names to the big fans, celebrated the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer’s birthday.
Let’s see who said what about the Asbury Park, New Jersey-born artist.
Bruce Springsteen (“The Boss”)
“Happy birthday, Bruce.”
Billy Joel (Musician)
“Happy birthday @springsteen! Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel perform onstage at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at @thegardenon October 29, 2009.”
Stevie Van Zandt (Musician, Friend)
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS!”
Wynn Westmoreland (Journalist)
“Happy 73rd Birthday to my favorite musical artist of all time-Bruce Springsteen. Going to see him in February!”
Good Morning America (News Outlet)
“Our favorite Bruce @Springsteen moments for his birthday https://gma.abc/2nzGCfq“
The Band (The Band)
“Happy Birthday, Bruce @springsteen! In this video, The Band covers Bruce’s song ‘Atlantic City’ from their album ‘Jericho.'”
Asbury Park Press (His Hometown Paper)
“Happy 73rd birthday to The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen!”
Rock and Roll Garage (Classic Rock Home)
“Happy 73 birthday to the legendary Bruce Springsteen!”
Chuck Berry (Rock and Roller)
“Wishing Mr. Bruce Springsteen a very happy birthday today!”
The New York Post (News Outlet)
“Rock legend Bruce Springsteen turns 73 https://trib.al/GfLwelb“
Roy Orbison
“Happy Birthday Bruce Springsteen! Born on this day, September 23, 1949, Bruce Springsteen turns 73 years old.”
