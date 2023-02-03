Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Set to Play The King of Pop in New Biopic

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to portray his late uncle in a new biopic on the King of Pop, Michael.

“I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” said Jaafar, who is also a singer,

He announced the news on Twitter earlier this week, writing, “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

The post, which you can see below, included a photo of Jaafar dressed as his iconic uncle wearing a black fedora, and shoes pointed in a dance move.

Michael’s estate confirmed the news via the pop star’s official website. Recently Antoine Fuqua was announced to direct the film, which is said to chronicle the life and career of the Thriller artist.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the movie producer of the Oscar-winning Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Graham King, is a fan of Jaafar’s and is looking forward to Michael’s kin playing the role.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother, who was part of The Jackson 5.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” said Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother, of the choice to have her grandson play Michael. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Check out Jaafar’s song performance below.

