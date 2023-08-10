Mick Fleetwood “Heartbroken” after Wildfire Destroys His Hawaii Restaurant

Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood is one of thousands affected by wildfires that swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui this week. On August 9, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member confirmed that his Fleetwood’s on Front Street restaurant had been destroyed through a post on his social media pages.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost, and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” the statement reads. “On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui.”

Dry temperatures and extreme winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed by Hawaii on Tuesday (August 8), sparked the wildfire, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses within hours. According to the Associated Press, 36 people were killed in the blaze, making it one of the most deadly fires in the region’s recent history.

First opened in 2012, Fleetwood’s on Front Street was located in the scenic West Maui town of Lahaina, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The two-level eatery could accommodate up to 400 customers and featured memorabilia from throughout Fleetwood’s musical career on display.

[RELATED: The 17 Best Mick Fleetwood Quotes]

It’s currently unclear if Fleetwood plans to rebuild the popular beachside bar and restaurant. In the meantime, the 76-year-old rocker says he plans on taking an active role in helping recovery efforts.

“Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he continues. “We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come.”

Over one million dollars has already been raised to aid Maui residents affected by the wildfires through the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Photo Credit: Amanda Demme / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media