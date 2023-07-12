Mick Fleetwood Honors Christine McVie on her 80th Birthday with Cover of “Songbird”

Mick Fleetwood is celebrating the memory of his friend and late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022, with an instrumental cover of her classic ballad “Songbird.” The updated rendition features Fleetwood on percussion, along with ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and is being released on July 12, on what would have been McVie’s 80th birthday.

The new version of “Songbird” was initiated by Shimabukuro, who, like Fleetwood, lives in Hawaii. Both wanted to collaborate for years and when they both connected to record at Fleetwood’s Maui studio in spring 2023, Shimabukuro suggested they record “Songbird. At first, Fleetwood had no plans to release their rendition.

“We cut it in April, and it turned out beautifully, but there was no plan yet to release it,” said Fleetwood in a statement. “But when I heard about Christine’s upcoming birthday, it felt like the right time to share this as a tribute to all the lovely music she created, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac.”

First featured on Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album, Rumours, in 1977, “Songbird” was a delicate spark among the more resounding tracks. McVie’s piano ballad remains a favorite among Mac fans, which made Fleetwood hesitant to release it.

“When something is that well known, it becomes hallowed ground to a certain extent,” said Fleetwood, who added that he felt McVie’s presence while recording the track. “But when we did it, I remember there was a hush when we listened back, and we felt that we had touched on something.”

At the end of the new version of “Songbird,” Fleetwood shifts the lyric to one honoring McVie: As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself.

During their sessions, Fleetwood and Shimabukuro also covered Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 instrumental hit “Albatross,” which was written by the band’s late founding guitarist Peter Green (1946-2020). The song topped the U.K. charts and is one Fleetwood described as a “musical sibling” to “Songbird.”

“They’re as simple as can be,” said Fleetwood, “but Peter Green always used to say, ‘Less is more.’”

Shimabukuro said it was an honor to record “Songbird” with Fleetwood. “His haunting drum groove transported me to a place filled with love and peace,” shared the musician. “It was a very special moment in the studio that I will never forget.

Of Shimabukuro’s playing, Fleetwood added, “He has certain echoes he uses that make it sound like different melody parts all being played at the same time. He’s really astute in the way he put it together. And all that was done in one take with no overdubs.”

In addition to Fleetwood’s cover, remastered versions of McVie’s final two solo albums, Christine McVie and In The Meantime are being reissued on Nov. 3. The continued outpouring of love and support following McVie’s death is something Fleetwood says would have surprised his late bandmate.

“Christine was a North Country girl, and she would have no idea why they were closing down stadiums during halftime and putting her picture up,” shared Fleetwood. “I don’t think she really realized how powerful her music was, still is, and will be. And ‘Songbird’ certainly represents all of that.”

Photo by Amanda Demme / Shore Fire Media