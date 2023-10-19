Mick Mars Details New Album, Releases First Solo Single Around Halloween

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars is counting down to the reveal of his first solo single, which will be released on Monday (October 30). The guitarist posted a 13-day timer on his social media pages on Wednesday (October 18), which is counting down to the premiere date.

Eddie Trunk will reveal the new song on his show Trunk Nation on October 30, followed by an interview with Mars on Halloween.

Coming one year after Mars retired from touring with Mötley Crüe in October of 2022, the new album, Another Side of Mars, marks the guitarist’s first solo album. Mars first revealed his solo project in June of 2023 and said that he won’t be touring around the album.

“I’m done touring,” said Mars. “If somebody really, really wants a one-off or a couple of nights, I would probably do it. But all that travel stuff and planes—I’m way over it.”

The album features a collection of tracks, including “Loyal to the Lie,” “Decay,” “Fear,” “Memories,” “Erased,” “Broken on the Inside,” “Alone,” and “Lonely in Your Grave.” Another song called “Killing Breed” is one Mars slyly suggested was written about his former bandmates.

“This is a song I wrote called ‘Killing Breed,’” said Mars. “It’s about narcissists that keep you pinned down and make you feel crazy.”

Throughout most of 2023, Mars has been entangled in a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe. He claims his former bandmates were trying to fire him, along with preventing him from acquiring any future assets owed to him. A back-and-forth war of words ensued between the guitarist and the band, who have denied his accusations, including Mars’ claims that Crüe were faking playing during their 2022 Stadium Tour, while accusing him of forgetting his parts.



Shortly after the news of his retirement broke, the band revealed Mars’ replacement, longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

In 2023, Mars also revealed that he sold his share of the publishing rights to the Mötley Crüe catalog. “The deal was just finalized,” said Mars. “Now I can relax and don’t have to worry about anything, since, like I said, I’m probably just going to live another seven or eight years.”

The 72-year-old guitarist elaborated on the latter suggestion that he may not live beyond 80. Mars has suffered from the degenerative bone disease ankylosing spondylitis throughout most of his career and was first diagnosed with the condition—an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the spine and pelvis—when he was 17.

“I’m not going to live to be 85 or 90, I just have a feeling,” added Mars. “I don’t want to, either. My brain doesn’t want this ugly-ass body that’s all fucked up to keep going. I wish I could just take the information out of my brain, put it on a chip and into somebody else, or a robot. There’s still a lot of stuff going on up there.”

‘Another Side of Mars’ Tracklist (in no particular order):



“Broken On The Inside”

“Alone”

“Lonely In Your Grave”

“Loyal To The Lie”

“Decay”

“Fear”

“Memories”

“Erased”

“Killing Breed”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation