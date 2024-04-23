Mötley Crüe Moves On From Mick Mars With New Song, “Dogs of War”

Mötley Crüe has found themselves in the headlines over the past year, but not for musical reasons. First, former lead guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring in October 2022. Then the other members released a statement announcing Mars’ retirement from the band. Then Mars sued his former bandmates. Now the glam metal group’s remaining members are attempting to put that controversy in the rearview. And what better way to move on than with new music?

Mötley Crüe Announces New Music

Mötley Crüe heralded “THE START OF A BRAND NEW CHAPTER” in a social media post on Tuesday (April 23) announcing their forthcoming song.

“Dogs Of War” is currently available for pre-order and officially drops this Friday (April 26.)

A promotional image depicts John 5, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil as zombies in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Notably, this is the iconic hair metal band’s first piece of new material since Mars stepped down from touring in 2022. The 72-year-old guitarist has long struggled with ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis.

Less than 24 hours later, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee declared publicly that Mars was retiring from the band entirely — not just touring. The rockers further confirmed that John 5 was stepping in on guitar. “Dogs of War” is the band’s first song since John 5 came aboard, although he had previously co-written three Mötley Crüe tracks.

Mars (born Robert Deal) responded with an April 2023 lawsuit alleging he had been illegally ousted from the group. He scored a legal victory against his former Crue members earlier this year.

What We Know About New Crue

Tommy Lee teased the track in a December 2023 interview with the Palm Springs Desert Sun. At the time, the band had only recorded three tracks and was not working on a full-length album, However, the drummer said that was a possibility “down the road a bit.”

“For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out,” Lee promised. “John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

Mötley Crüe will resume their 2023-2024 tour May 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Featured image by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK