Mick Mars Leaves the Door Open for Motley Crue Reunion Amid Lawsuit

Former lead guitarist of glam metal band Motley Crue retired back in 2023. The decision stemmed from Mars’ recent diagnosis of ankylosing spondylitis, which is an aggressive and progressive form of arthritis that can affect movement.

The decision to retire was understandable, and everything seemed amicable between Mars and the band. They even released a statement noting that Mars would continue to be part of the band but would likely not continue to tour.

Unfortunately, all was not well. Soon after, Mars filed a suit against his former band and made claims that his former bandmates were attempting to take advantage of him financially.

The lawsuit noted that the choice to no longer have Mars as part of future tours was less about his retirement and more about his former bandmates trying to boot him from the band. The lawsuit has minimal demands, mainly requesting that Motley Crue provide documentation related to the band’s profits before going into arbitration. Mars has since been scoring victories left and right in this suit.

It’s Not Over for Mick Mars and Motley Crue

Few business partnerships and relationships survive something as intense as a lawsuit. According to Mars, though, this may not be the case for Motley Crue and the famed guitarist.

“If Motley wanted me to write songs with them again, of course I would,” Mars said in a recent interview. “But right now, I’m just me.”

Mars just released his first solo album titled The Other Side of Mars and while open to returning to the band, it seems like he’s more interested in nurturing his solo career.

“So I’m writing and it’s not Motley, and it’s how I feel,” Mars continued in the interview, “My ideas, my kind of thing. Kind of trying to reinvent myself and bring myself up to date.”

